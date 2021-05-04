Shubhaavi Choksey reveals one of the most memorable memories of Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: Shubhaavi Choksey is one of the most respected and senior most actresses in the television industry, best known for her role as Meera in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Rishika in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and Mohini Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Shubhaavi nailed these characters with her acting chops and did full justice to these roles.

The role of Mohini Basu was loved by the audiences, especially the mother and son bond of Anurag and Mohini, which was relatable and touching.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shubhaavi and asked her to reveal memories from the show, to which the actress said that it was a blessing to work with the entire cast and crew of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

She said that the cast got along so well, and till today, they are in touch with each other. It felt like family when they used to work, said Shubhaavi.

The actress revealed that one of the most memorable memories of the show was that whenever it was lunchtime, everyone would sit down and eat together. By chance, if someone wouldn’t be able to make it and eat later, then the entire cast would give that person company until they finished.

She said it was one of the most fun times and beautiful memories of the show.

Well, no doubt that the cast and crew got along like a house on fire, and fans and the audiences got to see it via the social media posts that the actors used to share.

We miss watching the show and the characters, and Mohini Basu is a cult character.

