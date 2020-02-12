Shubhaavi Choksey’s BIRTHDAY made special by Parth Samthaan, Pooja Banerjee and Erica Fernandes

MUMBAI: Needless to say, Star Plus Kasauti Zindagi Kay star cast are more like a close knit family. The cast members are quite thick with each other and their cameradire is quite fun to watch. Their energies when they are together under a roof is unmatchable. The close knit KZK group includes Erica Fernandes (Prerna), Parth Samthaan (Anurag), Pooja Banerjee (Nivedita Basu), Shubhaavi Choksey (Mohini Basu) and Sahil Anand (Anupam). The fantastic five gets along like a house on fire.

From making each other’s birthday special to standing by them in difficult times, the gang can surely be called as squad goals. Today was Shubhaavi’s birthday which she preferred spending on the sets of her show. The actress was bombarded with gifts from her squad. While Parth gifted her a clutch bag, Pooja opted to gift her a beautiful rudraksh maala and Erica being the foodie that she is, gave a lovely red velvet cake to her.

Shubhaavi took to Instagram to express her love on receiving the gifts.

Have a look at the pictures:

Shubhaavi is quite lucky to have awesome people around her. Here’s wishing her a very happy birthday.

