Shubhaavi Choksey talks about her dream role and how she handles social media

MUMBAI: Shubhaavi Choksey is one of the most respected and senior-most actresses in the television industry, best known for her role as Meera in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Rishika in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and Mohini Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Shubhaavi nailed these characters with her acting chops and did full justice to these roles.

The role of Mohini Basu was loved by the audiences, especially the mother and son bond of Anurag and Mohini.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shubhaavi and asked her about her dream role, to which the actress said that she is open to do any sort of roles and is greedy to do work. She has a long list of people she would like to work with.

We also asked her what she thinks ofsSocial media, to which the actress said that social media has both sides. It's good and bad. She is not on Twitter and just recently joined Instagram as the cast of Kasautii encouraged her.

She further said that it's a blessing as someone like her can actually use this platform for so many good things like she can spread knowledge about fashion or yoga and help educate a lot of people.

Shubhaavi shared an experience of hers where post her marriage, she had gone to Dubai, and the only thing that kept her close to India was Facebook. She also said that it’s the best way to communicate to people, and once someone knows where to draw the line, it’s a good place to be in.

