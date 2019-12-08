Shubhangi Atre AKA Angoori Bhabhi looks elegant in these candid clicks

MUMBAI: Shubhangi Atre who plays the role of Angoori Bhabhi in &TV’s show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai is quite popular among the viewers. The actress who plays the role of a desi housewife in the show and winning hearts with her mind-blowing acting.

Though the actress was a replacement of Shilpa Shinde who earlier played Angoori Bhabhi but Shubhangi managed to make her character superhit with her hard work and dedication.

Shubhangi enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram and is one hot diva. The actress surely knows how to make heads turn with her stunning avatar. Shubahngi's Instagram is filled with gorgeous pictures which will make you drool over her.

Today, the actress shared a series of pictures from the sets of the show where she is all decked up in Angoori Bhabhi's avatar and looks beautiful as always. The actress' candid clicks are just too amazing.

Take a look at Shubhangi's post:

Shubhangi has done a lot of TV shows before Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai which includes Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Kasturi, Do Hanso Ka Joda, Chidiya Ghar, Gulmohar Grand among others.

