Shubhangi Atre introduces the 'Three Musketeers' from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain

MUMBAI: &TV's show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain is one of the most popular comedy shows on the small screen. The show has been entertaining the viewers for many years now and fans are loving it. The lead couples of Aasif Sheikh-Saumya Tandon and Shubhangi Atre-Rohitashv Gour have become popular names. Also, Shubhangi's character Angoori Bhabhi has become an instant hit among the fans.

Shubhangi Atre enjoys a great fan following on social media and often shares various pictures and videos from the sets of her show. And now, in her latest Instagram post, the actress is seen sharing a frame with her onscreen husband Rohitashv and co-star Assif. The actress captioned the picture by calling them the three musketeers.

Take a look at the picture:

The entire team of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain share a great bond and this picture is a proof.

Apart from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Shubhangi has been a part of shows like Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Kasturi, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chidiya Ghar, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari, Gulmohar Grand, among others.

