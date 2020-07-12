Shubhangi Atre: Laughter is need of the hour

MUMBAI: Actress Shubhangi Atre is set to return to her familiar turf of small screen humour. She has resumed shooting for the popular sitcom "Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!".

"The fresh episodes of our show will entertain people more and help them to forget their stress and enjoy for the timing. Comedy shows always work as a cure to depressed people. They also help them to feel and see the new sunshine," she said.

"Covid-19 has brought so many difficulties around, so I feel laughter and fun are need of the hour for all," she added.

(Also Read: Why Ram Madhvani used 'Bade achhe lagte hain' song in 'Aarya')

The team of "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai" had started shooting last month after a long break due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"I am excited to be back on the sets and looking forward to our show to be back with fresh episodes as well soon. Earlier our set used to be buzzing with technicians, spot dadas and the rest of the crew every morning but now with limited people, the modern colony looks very different," she had said after resuming work.

"After clearing the sanitation and screening process, we all assembled for a short Ganesh aarti for an auspicious start, followed by rehearsals wearing masks. As I live nearby, I did my make-up and wore my costume to the set for minimal touch-ups. Also, we are limiting our group lunches and resorting to individual breaks to avoid gathering. The entire experience was quite different, but with time, we all will get used to it," shared the actress, who plays the role of Angoori Bhabi.

(Also Read: Meet the women in Pearl V Puri’s life…)