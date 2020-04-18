Shubhangi Atre OPENS UP on her equation with Karan Patel

MUMBAI: Shubhangi Atre is one of the most popular actresses. She is famous for playing the role of Angoori in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain.

In a recent live chat, she opened up on her changed equation with Kasturi co-star Karan Patel. During the conversation, Shubhangi was all praises for Karan and called him a wonderful actor.

She said, "The equation is very good now and we are very friendly. In fact, last we spoke on a chat show where I told him that next time when we work together I will make you wait and he happily agreed. I would like to tell you Karan Patel is a fabulous actor. I feel we had an amazing chemistry on-screen in Kasturi and people still talk about it. I have so many fans who still make video mix and send it to me. It's been more than 10 years now, but they still love the show and pairing. It was a very learning experience for me as I was very raw and new and I learnt a lot because of him. I was new to the city and even in the industry. Karan and I have become good friends now. When he became father and Ankita delivered a baby girl, I congratulated them. And hopefully, we will work together.”

For the uninitiated, Karan Patel had confessed on Rajeev Khandelwal's chat show that he used to come late on the sets of Kasturi late and once, he even arrived drunk. He threw tantrums and people were fed up with him. He also revealed that he was addicted to alcohol during his first show.

Shubhangi said that he made this working experience a living hell. During the chat show, an AV was played which had Shubhangi's message. In the video message, Shubhangi had narrated how Karan used to arrive late on sets and that once she waited for him for hours on the sets. She had even stated that she felt that she was in a college and was ragged by a senior. But she complimented him on his acting skills and wished him luck for the future.

