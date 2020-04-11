News

Shubhangi Atre turns director for her husband on her birthday!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Apr 2020 06:39 PM

MUMBAI: Television actress Shubhangi Atre who is known for her role Angoori Bhabhi in television show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has now turn director for her husband during the lock out time.

"I'm enjoying my birthday with my husband and daughter. We are enjoying each second. We do household together, play indoor games and then we talk, laugh. Its all about togetherness. Its my birthday today and I decided doing tiktok with my man. And so I'm directing him. Infact he is good artist," said Shubhangi.

Shubhangi is known for television shows like Kasauti Zindagi Key, Kasturi and Do Hansoon Ka Joda. When asked about her birthday memories. 

She shared, "I'm a kid when it comes about my birthday. I literally want my day to special in everyway. And I'm lucky my family helps it to be very special. Every birthday of mine is a special memory for me."

 

