Shubhangi Mehrotra to enter Sony TV’s Tara From Satara

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Tara From Satara (Frames Production and Idea Track Private Limited) will soon witness entry of a new member in the show.

According to our sources, actress Shubhangi Mehrotra, who has earlier been part of Viu’s Truth or Tamanna, has been roped for the show.

Our sources inform that she will be seen in the role of a glamorous judge in Tara From Satara’s Dancer No 1 competition.

The fans can expect lot of drama and big revelation in the upcoming episodes.

In the coming episodes, Tara will earn her first cheque through her work as a volunteer and which would help the family pay their rent in Mumbai. On the other hand, Radhika will be forced to do western dance and get uncomfortable with clothing and will land in bottom 3. Also, Tara's secret will soon be revealed that she gave auditions.