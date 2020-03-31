Shubharambh actress Mahima Makwana shares memories from her first serial Balika Vadhu

MUMBAI: Mahima Makwana started her acting career as a child artist and became a household name by playing the role of Rachna with Zee TV's Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke. Now, the actress got chatty with Tellychakkar during a live session where she shared some memories from her show Balika Vadhu.

The actress said that she was just nine years old when she did the serial and it was her debut show. She mentioned that since she was a child, she was confused as to what is happening as the show projected her as a married girl.

She also mentioned about her co-star Avinash Mukherjee, who was just 2 years older to her. Mahima mentioned that she had taken an autograph from him at that time, and now she cannot believe that they both have become good friends.

The Shubharambh actress also promised her fans that soon she will be sharing some throwback pictures from the sets of Balika Vadhu as that serial is very close to her heart.