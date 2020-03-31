Is Shubharambh actress Mahima Makwana willing to participate in KKK? Here's what she said

MUMBAI: Mahima Makwana is currently seen in Colors' show Shubharambh. The actress plays the role of Rani opposite actor Akshit Shukhija who plays Raja in the show.

Mahima enjoys a great fan following on social media, all thanks to her beautiful looks and her social media presence.

The actress keeps updating several updates about herself on her Instagram account. And now, in her recent live chat session with Tellychakkar on Instagram, Mahima opened up about everything she has been doing ever since the lockdown.

The present season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is doing extremely well and we are getting to see many well-known faces of the small screen who are doing daredevil stunts.

One of the fans asked if the actress is willing to participate in the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Responding to the fan's question, Mahima said, "I would love to. I have always thought of doing something challenging. I have never been a part of a reality show before. It won't be easy but I would love to be a part of it."

Well, now that Mahima is ready for taking up the show, we would definitely want to see her in the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

