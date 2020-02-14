Shubharambh actress Mahima Makwana's new friend is THIS popular TV star; check picture

MUMBAI: Colors' show, Shubharambh, is gaining lots of praises from the fans for its amazing content. Also, Mahima Makwana and newbie Akshit Sukhija's jodi has become a hot favourite among the viewers.

Fans are loving the soft and subtle romance between Mahima and Akshit, and as the story is progressing, the duo is getting closer to each other.

We have often witnessed actors and actresses getting along with their fellow co-stars during their shoots. The same has happened with Mahima Makwana who has found a new friend and she is one popular face of television.

Mahima shared a cute picture with that actress and also called her cutie. Well, it's none other than Jigyasa Singh. The Thapki Pyaar Ki actress had recently met Mahima and it seems they got along really well.

Take a look at Mahima's post: