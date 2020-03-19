Shubharambh: Raja asks Rani to leave the house

MUMBAI: Colors' show Shubharamabh is going through lots of drama. The show has witnessed various twists and turns in the story leaving the viewers hooked to the screen.

In the previous episode, we saw how Rani is facing issues staying outside the house. Raja can't see Rani like this but he is angry on Rani after she tried to expose Gunvant and Kritida.

However, Raja is very caring and came to rani's rescue when an eve-teaser tried to trouble Rani. He too stayed outside the house with Rani. And amid all this, Raja is down with fever.

Asha notices this and gets worried. Rani too gets worried seeing Raja not well. Meanwhile, Kritida is seeing all this drama.

Rani can't see Raja in such a condition and says that she will leave the house so that Raja could return back to his house.

Raja who is still angry with Rani asks her to leave immediately. Raja walks away but he is still hurt.

Rani is in tears as she is going away from Raja. He doesn't even look back and closes the door.

Will Rani be able to get back in Raja's life? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.