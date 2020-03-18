Shubharambh: Raja gets angry on Rani; ties her up with a rope

MUMBAI: Colors' show Shubharambh is going through lots of drama. We have seen how Rani tried to expose Gunvant and Kritida but it seems her plan backfired and now Raja also hates her for doing this.

Raja is no ready to believe that Gunvant and Kritida could do this to him.

In the previous episode, we saw how Rani had to leave the house and Raja didn't even bother to stop her. Though Raja cares for her but he can't forgive Rani for blaming Gunvant and Kritida.

The viewers saw how Raja comes to Rani's rescue when an eve-teaser drunkard troubles Rani.

Rani insists Raja staying with her but instead Raja ties her up with a rope and also her mouth with a cloth and makes her sleep in the autorickshaw.

It will be interesting to see how long Raja will be able to see Rani like this living out on the street.