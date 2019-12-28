Shubharambh: Raja Gives Rani a Nice Surprise

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Inspector scolding Raja and Rani for without getting permission. Rani argues with him and Raja consoles her. She says God can never bear her happiness. Raja decides to handle it. He takes the inspector aside. He says that she’s his fiancée.

He promised to fulfill her wishes and asks him to let it go while he’ll complete the paper works later. Inspector agrees and asks him to not trouble anyone. Raja informs that they got permission to and Rani gets extremely happy.

Rani’s brother calls his friend. His friend says Asha is in the market, what if I tell her that you didn’t get the lottery. The brother asks him to not to do it. Mehul and Jharna are in the car nearby.

Jharna sees Asha and asks Mehul to bring medicine for her from the store, he leaves. Rani’s brother comes to Asha. She says to remember that you have to give me 50 lacs before the wedding, he says okay.

Jharna hears it and thinks that Rani’s brother is getting a lottery which Asha will take that’s why Asha is marrying Raja to that Rani.

Popat talks to Virinda and says you should respect me. Virinda says yes; just don’t tell Rani about this debt. Popat says you will have to leave this house against that 2lacs.

Virinda says we will go away from Rani’s happiness. Rani comes there and says who is going where? Popat leaves. Vrinda says I was just talking about your wedding. Go to the parlor.

Raja comes to his house and asks a beautician if she will he do his work?

The beautician comes to Rani’s house and says Raja sent me here. Rani smiles and gets nails done. She sees Raja outside the house but then he is gone.

The beautician says Raja brought me here. Rani is surprised and runs out to see Raja playing with the kids. Adha Ishq hai plays. Raja smiles at her. Rani thanks him. Raja says get ready as you dreamt. Rani smiles. The beautician calls Rani. Rani says to Raja we will meet on the wedding day, he nods. Rani starts leaving but doesn’t want to.

Kirdada’s family is arranging for the wedding. Hiten asks Raja to select the jewelry for his wedding, he gives him money. Hiten smirks at Kirdada. Asha smirks and thinks I will get the money.

Jharna tells her mother that they treat Raja as a servant but if Rani brings the money then she will rule there, I will have to talk to Kirdada.

Rani messages her wedding card picture to Raja. He sends his card and says you have to come. Rani smiles.

Jharna says her mother about Rani bringing 50 lakh for the family. She says she knows well about the family and they prefer money first and that’s why she chose Mehul over Raja.

She says that she will inform it to Kirdada. Raja and Rani is selecting invitations. Jharna informs Kirdada about the lottery money shocking her to the core.

The episodes end here.