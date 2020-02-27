Shubharambh: Raja refuses Rani to apply Holi colour; she tricks him for it

MUMBAI: Colors' show Shubharambh is witnessing lots of drama. The upcoming episode of the show will witness Holi celebrations and lots of dhamaka is set to take place.

We all know how the Reshammiya family is trying to keep Raja away from work. However, Rani is not in favour of this and wants Raja to keep working and be independent. Rani has always supported Raja in everything.

In the upcoming track, Holi celebrations will kick-start where Rani would want to apply colour to Raja first. However, he refuses Rani to do so as every year his Moti mummy only applies colour to him first. Rani gets upset by this but doesn't say anything.

In the next moment, Moti mummy comes to Raja to wish him Happy Holi and apply colour. Rani couldn't see this and she quickly runs and falls in Raja's arms. This way she applies the colour to Raja's cheek. Both stare at each other for a few seconds.

Well, it seems both are lost in the moment.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode of Shubhaarambh? Tell us in the comments.