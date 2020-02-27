Shubharambh: Rani dances for Raja to cheer him up

MUMBAI: Colors' show Shubharambh is going through various twists and turns in the story. The show has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the screen.

The Holi celebrations have kick-started in the show and we are going to see lots of drama. We told you how Rani wanted to play Holi with Raja first and apply colour to him. However, Raja refuses for the same and this makes Rani upset.

But Rani somehow tricks Raja and applies colour on his face. It seems Raja is not happy with Rani's this trick and gets upset.

Further, we will see amid the Holi celebrations Raja's mood doesn't seem to be good and Rani cheers him up by dancing for him.

Rani dances on the song 'Radha Nachegi' and tries to convince Raja with her sweet adaas. Well, it seems Raja is not going to listen to Rani so easily and Rani will have to take lots of efforts to persuade Raja.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode of Shubharambh? Tell us in the comments.