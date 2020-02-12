Shubharambh: Rani happy to see Raja's dedication at work

MUMBAI: Colors' popular drama series Shubharambh is currently focusing on Raja and Rani's sweet and romantic moments. Rani has always supported Raja in all his tough times. And now because of Rani's support, Raja has asked for his rights and is taking up responsibilities at work.

In the last episode, we saw how Rani and Raja spend time together and decorate the shop for Valentine's day. Rani wishes Raja happy valentine's day at midnight leaving him speechless. Both share romantic smiles.

And now, in the upcoming episode, Rani visits the shop where she sees three mannequins placed with same outfits and different colours. Rani is impressed with Raja's idea. She then sees Raja attending the customers and working with all the dedication. Rani is extremely happy to see Raja like this.

She then starts daydreaming about Raja where he is showing Rani a variety of clothes and how Raja makes her wear a saree.

Rani and Raja's sweet romance is heart-winning.

Are you excited for the upcoming episode of Shubharambh? Tell us in the comments.