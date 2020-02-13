Shubharambh: Rani takes care of Raja after he gets beaten by goons

MUMBAI: Colors' show Shubharambh is getting interesting with every passing day as the story is progressing. We are currently seeing how Rani is supporting Raja in all his tough times.

In the previous episode, we saw how Hitank is surprised seeing the shop beautifully decorated. He is all praises for Raja. However, Raja also gives credit to Rani for the same. While Raja is slowly taking his responsibilities, Gulwant and Kritida are not liking this.

They make a plan to ruin all the hard work done by Raja. Gulwant and Kritida send some goons to the shop who come there to oppose for all Valentine's day celebration. They break things in the shop. Raja tries to stop them but instead, he gets beaten by them.

A lot of drama unfolds when the mask of one of the goons fall and Rani recognizes the guy. This scares Gulwant as he can be exposed.

Later, Raja who is badly injured by the goons is taken care of by Rani. She gives him an ice-pack. Both share some romantic eye-exchanges.

Will Rani and Raja ever find out Gulwant's truth? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.