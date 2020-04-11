Shubharambh’s Rani and Raja talk about the lockdown

MUMBAI: Colors’ Shubharambh, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, is one of the most loved serials of viewers. The show stars Mahima Makwana and Akshit Sukhija in the lead role as Rani and Raja respectively.

As we know, people have confined themselves in their houses due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. Even actors are equally following the rules and hence, no shoots are taking place. Since, there are no fresh episodes to air all the GECs are having re-run of their current and few old popular shows.

Colors’ is trying out different ways to make sure that fans stay connected to their favourite jodis. They recently shared a video of Choti Sardarni’s Meher and Sarabjit talking to each other and enjoying their meal over the phone. Take a look!

We hear that soon Shubharambh leads Raja and Rani from their respective houses, will talk to each other and discuss about the lockdown.

We are sure fans are excited to know what is Raja and Rani upto these days!