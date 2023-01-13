Shweta aka Ankita Bahuguna’s new look from Pandya Store has us in a tizzy, check out

MUMBAI: Pandya Store has managed to create a place in the hearts of the audience with its relatable plot and honest to heart characters. The show has been giving a packaged dose of drama, romance and action ever since it began. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable. Pandya Store has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the Pandya family and its unity when it comes to dealing with struggles.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: The Pandyas hear Shweta’s master plan?

Our viewers want to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and gather some tidbits about their favorite TV star’s life just as much as they like to be entertained with the episodes presented on their TV screens!

We at Tellychakkar are always at the forefront of delivering chatpata updates from the telly world right to your doorstep, or maybe, phone screens!

Now, we came across a post close to Pandya Store.

The show is all set for a leap very soon and the Pandyas are reportedly living their separate lives.

However, Shweta’s new look from the sets of the show has us baffled over the upcoming track and what is going to happen!

This old lady look is just part of a whim or an upcoming track will be seen soon, but we must say the actress looked unrecognizable in this picture!

What do you have to say about this look?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile in Pandya Store, Krish reveals the big twist about the deposit on the house that the man was sent by Hari, that is Shweta’s father. They are shocked to know this and realize the bad deal.

Now, we see that Dhara has convinced the budhiya aunty to help and Mansukh has supposedly agreed to help them and they disclose the entire plan about how they will bring in honeybees and amidst all the chaos, Shweta won’t be able to realize where she is signing.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Dhara opens a dosa stall, Shweta found a buyer for the store?

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com