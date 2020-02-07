News

Shweta and Palak Tiwari shake a leg together!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Feb 2020 05:18 PM

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari is currently seen on the show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan as Guneet Sikka. She is paired with actor Varun Badola. The show is being loved by the audience.

The actress has earlier appeared on popular shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Baal Veer. Palak is Shweta's daughter with first husband Raja Chadhary, whom she divorced in 2007.

The mother-daughter duo were recently seen practicing their dance performance for an upcoming event. Both are seen enjoying their dance, and they also coordinate well together. 
