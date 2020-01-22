Shweta Basu Prasad opens up on her divorce with Rohit Mittal

MUMBAI: Shweta Basu Prasad is a well-known name in the world of entertainment. She has been part of several noteworthy films and has won the hearts of audience with her acting chops.

However, currently, she is in news for her personal life. Well, the actress announced her divorce with husband Rohit Mittal last month. After being in a relationship for a long time, the two tied the knot in 2018. It came as a huge shock to everyone when she announced that they have mutually decided to end their marriage. Shweta had taken to her social media handle to announce the same. Take a look below.

Now, in a recent interview with SpotboyE.com, the actress opened up about the same. She told the portal, “Yes, we have filed for a legal separation.”

When asked about the reason behind the separation, the actress said, “Rohit and I are perfectly cordial and friendly. As I had mentioned in my post it was a mutual decision. He has always been very supportive of my acting career and I am his fan, he is a wonderful filmmaker and I hope we work together some day. We had 5 years of a very loving, healthy and loyal relationship, we just decided to end the marriage and remain friends, that’s it.”

On the work front, Shweta started her career as a child actress. She even won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist for her performance in Makdee. Later, she worked in films like Iqbal, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

Speaking about her upcoming projects, she has several projects in her kitty. She has Shukranu opposite Diveyanndu Sharma, Sudhir Mishra’s Serious Men, a Netflix original film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, among others.