Shweta to have a working birthday this year

MUMBAI: This year actress Shweta Rohira is celebrating her birthday on the sets of her upcoming Visual Bird Studio's short film. Shweta is happy to be working on her birthday and feels blessed to be celebrating the day at work.



Shweta announced her upcoming short film by sharing a photo on her Instagram. She shared that the film is very special for her. She is trying something very different and the role is very challenging, says the actor.



Last year she celebrated her birthday with a filmi-themed party, complete with a red carpet rolled out for her guests.