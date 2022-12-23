Shweta Kawatra talks about her bad experience while travelling to New York

MUMBAI : Shweta Kawatra is a very well known actress on television and she is been around for more than two decades.

She is known for her characters in serials like CID, and Ghar Ek Mandir but she rose to fame with her performance as Pallavi in the serial Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

She was recently seen in the web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat where she was paired with Ram Kapoor.

ALSO READ : Shocking! Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii fame Shweta Kawatra was once stuck inside a shop in Delhi and the police had to probe in

Recently, the actress shard her experience of having a bad time as she was flying to new York and how her daughter and she was caught up in the airport.

The actress shared a video where she said “Have been experiencing a harrowing time since the last 7 days. I was travelling to New York via Munich along with my daughter where at Munich airport I got to know flights had been cancelled and they got stranded there for 30 hours or more”

He further said “No one to help the staff were rude and on their arrival to New York they were told baggages had not reached. 7 days into it I managed with a few bought clothes hoping everyday my luggage would come in however through an email a day ago they informed me they could not trace my luggage at all.

Well, now days they have been many complains coming in from the airline companies from celebrities and the normal people.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! “TRP ratings in between 15 to 17 was considered fair enough” - Shweta Kawatra aka Pallavi of Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii