Shweta Khanduri roped in for Rapchee app’s next

Newly launched OTT platform Rapchee App aims to deliver the best of content to the audience.



We already informed our readers about an interesting web-series on the platform titled Mossambi Bhabhi, which stars Kangana Sharma

(Read here: Kangana Sharma roped in for Dharam Gupta's project on Rapcheek App).



We have exclusively learned that the platform is set to launch another interesting project titled The Judgement Day. The series will be directed by Sujiet Kulkarni and produced by Ajitesh J Gupta, Jagdish Gupta, and Manish Kavdia.



The script will be written by Jagrut Vasavada.



Shweta is known for her performance in movies like Sharmaji Ki Lagg Gayi and Baarish Ke Bahane.



We couldn’t connect with the actress for a comment.



