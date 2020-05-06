Shweta Khanduri shares funny incident her the first day shoot on Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga sets

MUMBAI: Shweta Khanduri played the character of evil sorceress Aleeza in SAB TV’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. TellyChakkar.com got in touch to know more about her experience shooting for the show. The actress shared a fun incident her first day shoot from the sets. She said, “Well, I would say a comedy-of-error type of a situation happened on my first day of the shoot for Aladdin. I was called a bit earlier than the rest of the cast as it was my first day and my look was pretty elaborated. I would like to add that I’m very punctual. I am very particular about the same and I reached the sets sharp at 6am only to find the sets itch dark with almost no-one ever far from my sight. I entered the sets and found a door on a corner, I opened it and boom, I saw a watchman bathing. I immediately closed the door; the watchman was of course wearing his boxers but still it was quite embarrassing. However, later my make-up and hair artists arrived and we carried on with the shoot. The incident made the day eventful and will always laugh thinking about the same”.

Quite a goof-up, must say.!

