Is Shweta Rohira dating her ‘Blind Date’ co-star Karan Sharma?

MUMBAI: Shweta Rohira, who was married to Pulkit Samrat, is reportedly dating actor Karan Sharma.

Report has it that Karan and Shweta, who are co-stars in the play Blind Date, have got too close to each other, sparking rumours of dating in real life.

A source close to them had revealed to SpotboyE.com that it's been more than six months that the two are seeing each other. They met through work and since then have come quite closer. The duo is often spotted spending good time together and their friends keep discussing their closeness.

However, when the portal contacted Shweta she denied the same.

Shweta said, "This is hilarious. I haven’t even met him after our performance in Hyderabad. He’s a friend and a co-star from my play called Blind Date, so maybe that’s y the rumours where people have confused blinddate as date.”

Shweta was married to Pulkit Samrat. They got separated in 2017. On the other hand, Karan and his ex-wife Tiaara Kar ended their three-year-long marriage in December last year.