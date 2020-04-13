Shweta Rohira's mother Kaajal Rohira's short film Mr. Pappu And The Crow streaming now on Hungama !

MUMBAI: A new short film Mr. Pappu And The Crow (produced under Bhakti World App and Local Legends) is currently streaming on Hungama with an important message. Till now most contents on cleanliness showcased the physical side of it, but in this short movie, a spiritual message about staying clean is being passed on. The movie sends a message that individuals who do not follow universal laws are brought back to the right path somehow.

Producer Kaajal Rohira who happens to be mother of actress Shweta Rohira too says,”I have been an active participant in spreading the movement of Swach Bharat. As a healer, I felt mankind was abusing the law of nature and it was very important for people to know the spiritual side of cleanliness. If we disrespect nature there will be a time when nature will retaliate. That is the universal law of Karma.”

But why a black and white film in today’s time? “It is a silent, short film so it would look good to be created in the same vintage manner in which way the old silent movies were created. It is now streaming on Hungama and I feel happy that people have appreciated the short film.All the actors are new. Saurabh M. Pandey is the screenplay & Dialogue Writer for Mr. Pappu & Crow.”

