Shweta Rohira's Republic Day plans!

MUMBAI: Republic Day is almost here but actor Shweta Rohira feels that people lack the fervor and excitement that they should have for this significant day. The actor says that this feeling of patriotism needs to be inculcated in people, otherwise 26th of January will be no more than a mere holiday. “The feeling can be inculcated by reading the history books, watching our lovely patriotic movies and beautiful songs that have been created which always string the right chord of patriotism in everyone when we hear them. At least that’s what the filmy chick in me thinks and believes!” she says.

Talking about how she celebrates the day, Shweta, whose play That’s My Girl was a super success and is currently performing her play Blind Date, says, “I usually celebrate this day by visiting the police stations and taking a selfie with the policemen and thanking them for taking care of us and our country. This time I am in Hyderabad performing my play Blind Date on 26th so I will not be in Mumbai. But this Republic Day, I will celebrate by singing for Shivangi Bhayana.”