Shweta Tiwari all set to make her digital debut in Hum Tum and Them, shares the first look

29 Nov 2019 03:36 PM

MUMBAI: After winning several accolades for her terrific onscreen presence on TV, Shweta Tiwari is all set to make her digital debut. Yes, you heard it right!

The actress will be seen in web-series Hum Tum and Them where she will be paired opposite Akshay Oberoi. The actress shared the first look on her Instagram handle and fans are all excited about it. 

Take a look at the post:

Shweta and Akshay will make a great pair and this fresh new jodi will definitely create wonders in the digital world.

The trailer of Hum Tum and Them will be out tomorrow and our excitement level is at its peak.

Are you excited about it? Tell us in the comments.

