Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola's Mere Dad Ki Dulhan teaser out; Palak Tiwari super excited

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari, who is best known for portraying Prerna Sharma in Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is one of the most popular television actresses. Also known for working in soaps like Baal Veer and Begusarai, she has been away from TV since the last three years. Now, her fans are super happy as she is set to return to TV with the upcoming show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.



The show will see Shweta romancing Varun Badola onscreen. The narrative revolves around the bond between a father and daughter and Shweta will play the role of Varun's love interest.



The teaser of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is out and it definitely promises to bring something new to the viewers. Shweta's daughter Palak Tiwari took to her social media handle and shared the teaser of the upcoming show. She captioned the same as, "@shweta.tiwari will always always be my favourite person to watch on screen which makes me super duper excited for this!!!!! Here’s the teaser for #meredadkidulhan @sonytvofficial."



Take a look below: