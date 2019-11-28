Shweta Tiwari celebrates Reyansh’s birthday on the sets of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular television actresses. She is known for the hit soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has been part of several shows. The actress took a break from work and recently returned to television after a gap of three years with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

The actress is currently busy with the shoot of her new show. Amidst her hectic schedule, the working mother did not forget to make her little one, Reyansh’s birthday a special one. Reyansh is Shweta Tiwari’s son with Abhinav Kohli. Shweta organized for a special birthday surprise on the sets of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan for Reyansh. The kid was extremely delighted to see his mother’s room decorated for his third birthday.

Shweta was busy shooting for her show on Reyansh’s birthday. Therefore, her daughter Palak Tiwari, along with the birthday boy visited the sets of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Shweta shared a video of Reyansh and Palak entering the sets. She uploaded the videos on her Instagram story and captioned, “When the birthday boy arrives on set.”

Take a look below: