News

Shweta Tiwari crashes car during Mere Dad Ki Dulhan shoot

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Dec 2019 08:09 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Shweta Tiwari has made her comeback with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and is already receiving a good response for her character of Guneet Sikka. She recently had a small accident on the sets of the show.

The beautiful actress rammed her car badly while shooting. Fortunately, Shweta is safe. It is only her car that has been damaged. Well, all of this happened while Shweta was rehearsing a scene for her show. During the shoot, she bumped her car into that of Amber’s and actually ended up causing damage to her expensive car.

Credits: Pinkvilla

Tags > Shweta Tiwari, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Guneet Sikka, Amber, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Chavvi Mittal
Chavvi Mittal
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Shaleen Bhanot
Shaleen Bhanot
Abhishek Malik
Abhishek Malik
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa

past seven days