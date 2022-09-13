Shweta Tiwari: A Doting Mother

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 19:32
Shweta Tiwari: A Doting Mother

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari shattered many stereotypes, as a working mother and a professional actress. Despite the challenges posed by the outdoor shoot, Shweta managed the work life balance. She is currently shooting for ‘Swaad’ web series with Treasure Tales Media and Chilsag Entertainment directed by Sachin Gupta while also managing her errands over the phone.

According to sources "Shweta Tiwari is a working mother who keeps checking on her kids and family whether they are keeping up with their daily routine. Whenever there's a break in between shots she follows up with her kids on a video call."

Entrepreneur turned producer Deepti Gupta said "The multi-talented actress's commitment to her job and her family firsthand. Not only a committed mother, she is also a hard-working actress who is conscious of her obligations and very generous towards her co-stars and fellow crew members."

Deepti Gupta, founder of Treasure Tales Media who has always been passionate about movies and creative innovations along with her husband Deepak Gupta as crew strives to draw inspiration from the actors they work with. The production house has few projects lined up and the team is working on a full swing.

On the work front, Shweta Tiwari is seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by Rohit Shetty.

Shweta Tiwari Swaad Sachin Gupta Deepti Gupta Khatron Ke Khiladi Rohit Shetty TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 19:32

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shweta Tiwari: A Doting Mother
MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari shattered many stereotypes, as a working mother and a professional actress. Despite the...
Udti Ka Naam Rajjo – Oh No! Arjun Tensed About Rajjo’s Condition
MUMBAI : Star Plus’s Udti Ka Naam Rajjo is coming up with some interesting storylines with exciting twists and turns....
Maddam Sir: OMG! Haseena and Santosh get trapped inside kidnapper’s home
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars Gulki...
OMG! Taapsee Pannu gets into heated argument with paparazzi and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu recently got into a heated argument with a paparazzi at an award show and the video of the same...
Muskurane Ki Vajah Tum Ho: WHAT! Yuvraj to share some SHOCKING news with everybody; Katha gets scared
MUMBAI : Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment is known for some fantastic shows and once again it has come up with another...
Imlie – Exciting! Neela and Preeta to Support Imlie?
MUMBAI:  Star Plus’ Imlie is all set to have interesting twists and turns in their upcoming track. It is going to see...
Recent Stories
OMG! Taapsee Pannu gets into heated argument with paparazzi and the reason will leave you in splits
OMG! Taapsee Pannu gets into heated argument with paparazzi and the reason will leave you in splits
Latest Video