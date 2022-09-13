Shweta Tiwari: A Doting Mother

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari shattered many stereotypes, as a working mother and a professional actress. Despite the challenges posed by the outdoor shoot, Shweta managed the work life balance. She is currently shooting for ‘Swaad’ web series with Treasure Tales Media and Chilsag Entertainment directed by Sachin Gupta while also managing her errands over the phone.

According to sources "Shweta Tiwari is a working mother who keeps checking on her kids and family whether they are keeping up with their daily routine. Whenever there's a break in between shots she follows up with her kids on a video call."

Entrepreneur turned producer Deepti Gupta said "The multi-talented actress's commitment to her job and her family firsthand. Not only a committed mother, she is also a hard-working actress who is conscious of her obligations and very generous towards her co-stars and fellow crew members."

Deepti Gupta, founder of Treasure Tales Media who has always been passionate about movies and creative innovations along with her husband Deepak Gupta as crew strives to draw inspiration from the actors they work with. The production house has few projects lined up and the team is working on a full swing.

On the work front, Shweta Tiwari is seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by Rohit Shetty.