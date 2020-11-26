Shweta Tiwari might be going through a difficult phase in her life but the moment the director calls the shot; she is in a different zone all together: Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor Vijay Tilani

MUMBAI: Vijay Tilani is one actor who has proven his mettle with his fabulous acting as Kabir in Sony TV’s Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

The show recently went off-air that the entire cast dearly misses shooting for the show.

Vijay shared a warm bond with all his co-stars. Since his immediate co-actor was Anjali Tatrari, we asked him about his rapport with her. He said, “Anjali is a thorough professional. She would know everyone’s name be it the spotboy or the artists. I am a bit of an introvert and I am more into my books. I am more gentle and cordial but Anjali is someone who would be out there meeting everyone and socializing. She is full of energy and I must say it is contagious!”

When asked about his experience shooting with Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola, Vijay said, “Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola are seniors in the industry. Varun Badola has great work ethics and that is what I picked from him. When he is on the set he is very focused and very observant. Shweta Tiwari is a ball of energy and I think she can perform a particular scene in 10 different ways! She has so much to offer as an actor. She might be going through a difficult phase in her life but the moment the director calls the shot; she is in a different zone altogether. The entire cast loves their work and that is the beauty of it!”

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actor Vijay Tilani talks about the COMPARISONS DRAWN between Kabir Pant and Bollywood’s Kabir Singh!)