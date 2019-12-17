Shweta Tiwari opens up about her rough phase in life

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari is not only very popular but is also one of the most sought after actresses on television.

She went through a challenging phase in her life after her marriage with Abhinav Kohli hit a rough patch. And now, Shweta has opened up about the time she was going through a rough phase.

According to news reports, Shweta said:

‘Ladki ne hi kuch kiya hoga ya usme hi koi problem hogi, tabhi doosri shaadi bhi nahi chal payi’. When I got married at the peak of my career, people told me that it’s over for me. But I didn’t let people’s opinion penetrate my mind. I didn’t even care what my khandaan will say, who only asked me how I was doing once in five years. I just care about myself, my kids and my immediate family.

Credit: SpotBoyE