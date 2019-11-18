News

Shweta Tiwari REVEALS why she chose Mere Dad Ki Dulhan to make her comeback

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Nov 2019 05:34 PM

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular television actresses. She is known for the hit soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has been part of several shows. The actress took a break from work and recently returned to television after a gap of three years with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.   

The actress is quite excited for her new TV show and her role. She will be seen playing Varun Badola's love interest in the show. In an interview with the TimesofIndia.com, the actress opened up about her comeback to TV. Speaking about choosing Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, she said, “Because it is so different. It’s fun to do a show like this. There’s so much for me to explore and understand. In fact, we are trying to work on this character since three months now, but we are still not able to figure her out. She is so unpredictable and different. She reacts differently in every situation and we are not able to figure out how she is actually. I couldn't have said no to such a character.”

