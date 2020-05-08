Shweta Tiwari is a role model for me, says Anjali Tatrari about her Mere Dad Ki Dulhan co-star Shweta Tiwari is a role model for me, says Anjali Tatrari about her Mere Dad Ki Dulhan co-star

MUMBAI: Anjali Tatrari, who made her debut in Sony Entertainment Television's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, has been winning hearts with her portrayal as Niya in the show along with Shweta Tiwari aka Guneet Sikka and Varun Badola aka Varun Badola who play the lead couple.

Even though she recently started out in the television industry, she won an award for her outstanding portrayal in the show. The jolly natured Anjali is often seen having fun on the sets with both Shweta and Varun. Along with this, she also shares a very strong equation with both of them and often receives a lot of appreciation, encouragement, love, and affection from both the senior actors.

Recently, Anjali shared a picture on her Instagram account where she's seen reading a novel and she captioned the photo, “Guess who's gonna be proud” and even tagged Shweta Tiwari in the post.

Speaking about her Mere Dad ki Dulhan co-star, Anjali shared, "Shweta ma’am has been motivating me to read books and novels ever since we started shooting. She's always reading in her free time and encourages everyone to take up this healthy habit. No wonder someone coined the phrase 'Books are your best friends'. It is an enriching habit, some books also offer a sweet escape from reality. So, I'd only thank Shweta ma’am to encourage me to inculcate this healthy habit."

Furthermore, she added, "She also recommends some really good books that will not only help you grow as a person but somewhere also add to your craft. She's a kind-hearted person and a role model to me in every way."