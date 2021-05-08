Shweta Tiwari rubbishes Abhinav Kohli’s claims, says she informed him that their son Reyansh is with her family

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari has acted in several television serials. She is now gearing up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She was brought on board for the stunt-based reality show at the last minute. She was seen on Friday morning at the Mumbai Airport as she left for Cape Town, South Africa for the reality show. A few hours later, Shweta’s estranged husband Abhinav Kohli shared a few videos on his Instagram account, claiming that his son Reyansh was abandoned by Shweta, and she didn’t inform Abhinav where Reyansh is. Abhinav was worried about Reyansh and alleged that she has abandoned Reyansh in a hotel room. Now, Shweta has rubbished these claims, and said that she had informed him before jetting off for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 that their son Reyansh is with her family.

While speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Shweta said that she had told Abhinav over a call that she is going to Cape Town, and her mother, relatives and daughter Palak are taking care of Reyansh. She said that as per High Court’s orders, he even speaks to Reyansh in the evening over phone call. She said that when she informed him, Abhinav insisted on knowing the address. “When I informed him, he wanted to know the address so that he could go there and trouble my family in my absence. He is doing all this only for that,” said Shweta. She also added that the channel was willing to pay for her son and nanny’s tickets, and that she was ready to take them to ensure safety, but Abhinav didn’t give his consent.

Now, Abhinav Kohli has hit back with yet another video in which he says that Shweta is lying and that she did not inform him. He said what she is doing isn’t right. “Tuesday might be my hearing with High Court that I’m getting or the day after, but I will get a date. You can hide my son for a long time, you can keep him away, but I will get a date. I will make sure that my child doesn't suffer in the future the way he is today,” said Abhinav in the video.

