News

Shweta Tiwari’s BTS from her show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has left us curious

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Nov 2019 02:05 PM

MUMBAI: After taking a long break from her acting, Shweta Tiwari is all set to back with a bang with her new show. The actress will be seen in Sony TV’s show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan opposite actor Varun Badola.

The show’s first promo is out and has left her fans all excited about it.

And now, Shweta has shared some BTS from the show and we can’t keep calm.  

Take a look at the picture:

Dressed in casual pink kurti and white palazzo pants, Shweta looked extremely refreshing. She was seen with her co-star Guneet Sikka in the frame.

Shweta’s comeback is extremely special as her fans have been waiting for a very long time to see her back on the small screen.

We are sure Shweta and Varun’s fresh pairing will work wonders for the show. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is a story of a single father who has a daughter and their strong bonding. One fine day they come across a lady who is single and ready to mingle.

The show’s concept is quite interesting and it will amazing to see how the story unfolds.

Are you excited for Shweta Tiwari’s comeback show? Tell us in the comments.

Tags > Shweta Tiwari, Sony TV’s, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Varun Badola, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Celebrated singers show support for Indian Idol...

Celebrated singers show support for Indian Idol 11 contestants
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit

past seven days