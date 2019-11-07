Shweta Tiwari’s BTS from her show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has left us curious

MUMBAI: After taking a long break from her acting, Shweta Tiwari is all set to back with a bang with her new show. The actress will be seen in Sony TV’s show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan opposite actor Varun Badola.

The show’s first promo is out and has left her fans all excited about it.

And now, Shweta has shared some BTS from the show and we can’t keep calm.

Take a look at the picture:

Dressed in casual pink kurti and white palazzo pants, Shweta looked extremely refreshing. She was seen with her co-star Guneet Sikka in the frame.

Shweta’s comeback is extremely special as her fans have been waiting for a very long time to see her back on the small screen.

We are sure Shweta and Varun’s fresh pairing will work wonders for the show. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is a story of a single father who has a daughter and their strong bonding. One fine day they come across a lady who is single and ready to mingle.

The show’s concept is quite interesting and it will amazing to see how the story unfolds.

Are you excited for Shweta Tiwari’s comeback show? Tell us in the comments.