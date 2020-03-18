Shweta Tiwari shows off her swag in THIS latest video from the sets of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari is currently seen in Sony TV's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. The actress is paired opposite Varun Badola. Both are renowned TV stars and audiences are loving to see them together on the small screen.

Shweta is a terrific actress and she has proved her mettle in acting in many shows including Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. The diva has left no stone unturned to make her character an interesting one in the show.

We have seen many avatars of Shweta in the show and now, the actress will be showing off her swag wala avatar. Miss Tiwari will be seen riding a bike on the show. A video has been doing the rounds of the social media and we can see how easily Shweta pulled off this scene.

Take a look at the video:

Well, we are extremely delighted to see Shweta in this avatar and we can't wait to see this sequence in the show.