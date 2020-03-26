Shweta Tiwari tells us how to utilise our quarantine time!

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari is winning hearts with her portrayal as Guneet Sikka in Sony Entertainment Television's Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. She has always been passionate about her work and has left no stone unturned to give it her all.

Shweta now shares how she's coping and encouraging her fans to fight with Coronavirus pandemic that has brought the world to a standstill. While the nation is under extreme lockdown to avoid the virus from spreading further, the actress urges people to stay put and follow it seriously.

Speaking further about how she's spending her time, Shweta said, 'Staying at home is never a boring task, in fact it's a blessing. Also it's how you view it. You can switch to doing things that you always wanted to, but never got the time to do it. Whether it is reading books, writing, honing a skill, helping in cooking meals, working out, pursuing your hobbies to spending time with kids and family, or simply just catching up on sleep. Personally, I love reading and even listing to classics. So I am listening to some beautiful old tracks and reading a lot of books, which gives me a sense of peace.'

The actress further added, 'Our aim is to be safe and secure and keep our loved one's also safe. With CoVid 19 affecting people globally at a fast speed, we have to take care of ourselves by staying at home and breaking the chain. We must do our bit for what it takes to stop this pandemic and take the necessary precautions.'

Credits: India Forums