Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari looks captivating in THIS photo

MUMBAI: Palak Tiwari is a popular star kid. She is the daughter of Shweta Tiwari, who is known for the soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Palak is popular on social media and enjoys an impressing fan following. On her social media page, Palak has shared a few pictures which prove she is all ready for the glamour world.

Well, recently, she took to social media and shared a few photos that not only raise the hotness quotient bar but also prove that she is no less than a diva. In the same, she can be seen donning a white bralette with a plunging neckline teaming it with black pants. Palak slays it while she plays with a camera. With bronze makeup and light lipstick, Palak looks stunning as ever.

Take a look below: