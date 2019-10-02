News

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari looks captivating in THIS photo

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Oct 2019 07:37 PM

MUMBAI: Palak Tiwari is a popular star kid. She is the daughter of Shweta Tiwari, who is known for the soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Palak is popular on social media and enjoys an impressing fan following. On her social media page, Palak has shared a few pictures which prove she is all ready for the glamour world.

Well, recently, she took to social media and shared a few photos that not only raise the hotness quotient bar but also prove that she is no less than a diva. In the same, she can be seen donning a white bralette with a plunging neckline teaming it with black pants. Palak slays it while she plays with a camera. With bronze makeup and light lipstick, Palak looks stunning as ever.

Take a look below: 

Tags > Palak Tiwari, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Star Plus, glamour world, light lipstick,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Special Screening of ZEE5's Kaale Dhande

Special Screening of ZEE5's Kaale Dhande
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Ankit Bathla
Ankit Bathla
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan

past seven days