Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari says she is not a 'TikTok Material’

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is already popular on social media.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 May 2020 11:40 AM

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari is a well-known television actress. She has a teenager daughter named Palak Tiwari. Palak hasn't made her debut on the big screen yet, but she’s already become one internet sensation. The 19-year-old makes all her followers go weak in their knees, the moment she updates her Instagram feed by regularly posting some pictures and videos of her. Recently, Palak interacted with her fans through a QnA session on Instagram and also made some interesting revelations. The answer that, however, caught everyone’s attention the most was the one in regards to Palak's debut on TikTok. 

Well, this news might disappoint all her fans waiting to see glimpses of the stunner on the video-sharing application. As per Palak, she is just not a TikTok material. It all happened after a fan complimented Palak by writing, "Watching Palak Tiwari's gorgeous Instagram posts. (Wished she also had TikTok, I could binge watch). While Palak blushed over the compliment, she also revealed her disinterest in joining TikTok. "Hahah that is so sweet. And fun fact, I made a TikTok account for literally 0.5 seconds and then realised that I'm not a TikTok material," read her response. 

Check out her response: 

palak

Credits: SpotboyE.com

