Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Abhinav Kolhi took to Instagram handle to target the former for not letting him meet 'Birthday Boy' Reyansh 

MUMBAI: The fight between Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress Shweta Tiwari and her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli is far from over.

Abhinav has made several allegations against the actress in the past including the claim of not letting him meet their son Reyansh. He recently shared a few videos in which he claimed that Shweta kept their son Reyansh away from him.

Now, on Reyansh's birthday, Abhinav has once again stated that Shweta did not let him meet their son.

Sharing a picture of Reyansh, Abhinav wrote, "Kam se kam aaj uske birthday pe toh milaana chahiye tha. Mere birthday pe nahin milaya, Diwali ke din nahin milaya. Hey Rabba tu hee maalik. (At least, today, you should have let me meet him. On my birthday, you didn't let us meet, on Diwali, you didn't let us meet).".

On the other side, Shweta shared a few pictures of her son on social media and wrote, "Happy birthday to my Whole Heart.".

Also Read: MTV Roadies Revolution: OMG! Will Arushi Chawla be EVICTED this week?

Many of her co-stars dropped in their Birthday wishes and messages for Reyansh.

Prior to this post, Abhinav had shared a video of Shweta not letting him enter her house. In the caption, he stated that his goodness is being misused.

He wrote, "My goodness was misused. First kept me away from my child from May to September then gave him when he had Corona and when he did not want to come I asked you to come and convince him and what did you do with me you ran away with him yesterday I found you after so much difficulty and you did not let me see him even for a second. How much will you do wrong to me I also want to see your limit.".

Also Read: Naagin 5 actor Shourya Lathar to tie the knot with Heer Malik

Credit: SpotboyE