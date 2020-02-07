News

Shweta Tiwari's new look proves that she is ageing in reverse!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Feb 2020 12:55 PM

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari is one of the most talented actresses. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often shares pictures with fans from her personal life.

The actress has got herself a new haircut. In the picture she is seen flaunting her new hairdo aka bangs as she poses with her stylist. 

Have a look.

Does Shweta's haircut remind you of a Bollywood actress? Well, if you're a B'town buff, you might have instantly caught the fact that Shweta's look resembles to Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest look. 

Within moments of Shweta sharing the picture, fans went berserk over her. They bombarded her with immense love and compliments.

Credits: Pinkvilla

 

Tags > Shweta Tiwari, social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Instagram, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Malang's screening was a starry affair!

Malang's screening was a starry affair!
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here