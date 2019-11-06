Shweta Tiwari's upcoming show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan lands in trouble

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular television actresses. She is known for the hit soap, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Now, she is gearing up for her new show. The actress is returning to television after a gap of three years with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

However, it seems things aren't going down well with Shweta. The show, also starring Varun Badola and Anjali Ratrari in lead roles, is slated to hit the small screens next week. But, latest reports suggest that the show has landed in major controversy owing to its concept and a case has also been filed against the show's makers.

A report in Times of India reveals that Punjabi film producer and Bollywood actress Preeti Sapru has approached the High Court of Bombay over the show’s concept. She has filed a case against the show’s producers, Tony and Deeya Singh. Sapru has claimed that her Punjabi movie titled Teri Meri Gal Ban Gayi, also centres around the theme of father-daughter relationship and how the daughter decides to tie the knot only after her father remarries. The actress has thus filed a case in lines of infringement of copyright.

Sapru's lawyer, Abhijeet Desai, said that the script of the film was registered as per guidelines with the Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) and The Screenwriters Association, back in 2017. They raised the issue with IMPPA, but the show's producers failed to come up with any clarification and thus, they took the legal route. Their aim is to get some interim relief from the Bombay HC before the show airs on TV.

Deeya Singh, one of the makers of the show, clarified her stance regarding the controversy. She stated that the show had been narrated to the channel in 2017, and there are mails to support their statements. She pointed out the misapprehension revolving around copyright claims, saying, "There is a common misconception that copyright is applicable only after registration, whereas merely creating the work is enough for that. We don’t know Preeti at all."

On the other hand, Preeti was quoted saying, "I have spent a lot of money in making the film. If a similar show is aired before my movie, people will assume that the film is a rip-off. And this is not true. If Deeya has proof that she had shared the concept in 2017, we want to see it.”