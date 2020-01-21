Shweta Tripathi raises curiosity among the audience for Mirzapur 2

MUMBAI: If there’s one upcoming Indian web original that the Indian audience is desperately waiting for, it is Mirzapur 2. The first season of the show starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi and Shriya Pilgaonkar in significant roles was widely loved and also created the excitement for its next installment.

The use of rustic language added more charm to the series revolving around the story of two brothers Guddu and Bablu, who are forced by the situation to join the mafia boss of Mirzapur. It ends with them at war with his unworthy and power-hungry son, Munna.

Mirzapur premiered on Amazon Prime in November 2018 and now according to lead actor Ali Fazal, the next instalment will be out in April 2020.

Shweta Tripathi who played the role of young and innocent Golu in Mirzapur took to Instagram to tease the audience. She captioned a snap from the project as “Bhaukaal ke liye tayaar?”

