Sibling Goals! BALH2 Ram and Shivina aka Nakuul and Sneha find their doppelganger! You wouldn't believe who they are!

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently witnessing a high voltage drama.

Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series is constantly leaving the viewers hooked to the screens with its interesting twists and turns in the story.

BALH2's Ram aka Nakuul Mehta is the most loved character on screen. Sneha Namanandi portrays the role of Ram's sister Shivina is up with something hilarious. They both give a sheer sense of nostalgia in this video.

Check out the video-

Finally, a guilt-stricken Priya breaks down in front of Ram and apologizes for being the reason for trouble in his life.

This leaves Ram shocked and he probes further when Priya reveals that Mahendra was behind the wheels when the accident happened.

Knowing this Ram's blood boils and he gets ready to thrash Mahendra but Priya stops him.

Further, she explains to him her plan to reach the culprit as Mahendra is just a pawn.

Ram promises to stand strong with Priya and expose the culprit together.

